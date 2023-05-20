RUSHVILLE – Rushville American Legion Post 150 presented four scholarships and six school awards at the RCHS Awards Day program.
The American Legion School Award is the highest honor awarded to American youth by The American Legion. It is awarded to graduating students who have demonstrated qualities of Americanism (courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service). These are the RCHS students that we, the comrades of men and women who gave their lives in battle, believe worthy of such recognition.
