GREENSBURG — Greensburg American Legion Post 129 marks its 100th anniversary on June 22, and its members and supporters are celebrating with a birthday party and a motorcycle ride to benefit local veterans.
“We have quite a bit planned for that weekend and I want to get that information out because I don’t think veterans and the families of vets understand the advantages of joining,” said Commander of Welsh-Crawley-Kramer Post 129 in Greensburg Don Bultman.
Veteran and American Legion member John Tumilty said, “I think the reason people don’t get involved and become members is because they don’t understand all the benefits that are due them as members just because they are veterans. It’s true that many of them just want nothing to do with anything military after they’ve been discharged because their experiences in war were so negative, and then many don’t want to get involved because they simply think dealing with the government is a difficult process, and sometimes it is, but there’s also lots of help for them here.”
Opinions aside, social, fraternal and service groups such as the American Legion are falling by the wayside in modern society. With computer technology engulfing our professional and social lives, time to “visit the club” has become less important, or even non-existent.
But as a veteran, the advantages of joining the American Legion far outweigh the cost.
According to www.legion.org, the American Legion Endowment Fund, started in 1925, was assembled to help veterans, their spouses and children cope with war’s aftermath. Aware of the grave responsibility entrusted to them by those who had served, more then 900,000 Legionnaires joined the cause, raising nearly $5 million to establish the fund.
Funds are available as grants to minor children, older then 17 but younger than 20 if still enrolled in high school or physically handicapped. Applicants for grants are subject to investigation as to their biological link to a veteran who must be a member of the American Legion.
These grants may be used for maintenance needs such as shelter, utilities, food and clothing, or as medical grants for care, dental care, surgery, hospitalization, medications and special dietary needs. Medical grants require a written statement from a physician outlining the problem, treatment and the estimated costs of the treatment.
Also, through the American Commission of Children and Youth, vets can contact several different organizations that deal with suicide.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Suicide, there were more than 6,000 Veteran suicides each year from 2008 to 2016. From 2005 to 2016, veteran and non-veteran adult suicide rates increased 25.9 percent and 20.6 percent, respectively.
In 2016, the suicide rate was 1.5 times greater for veterans than for non-veteran adults, after adjusting for age and gender.
“One of the reasons I belong to the American Legion,” said Earl Six, a veteran himself, “is not only because of the many financial benefits, but because where in the world would I find someone who’s experienced the same things I have? Guys who serve during wartime see things they’d rather forget, and if they do need to talk about those things who better to listen than someone who’s been there himself?”
The Family Support Networks of the American Legion is also available to family members seeking assistance meeting daily and monthly financial needs when their related veteran is deployed.
According to The American Legion Americanism, Children and Youth Network, “Since Sept. 11, 2001, the active military, the National Guard and the Reserve units have been activated in record numbers, leaving families at home unable to meet normal monthly household obligations. Assistance in meeting those obligations and even help in simply getting to the grocery are available to families by calling the Network at 800-504-4098.”
The American Legion Child Welfare Foundation, established in 1954, makes $12 million in grants yearly to support children’s’ organizations helping children combat autism, osteogenesis and hydrocephalus, to name a few. The Foundation has helped many survive and prosper despite craniofacial abnormalities, spinal tumors and even Huntington’s disease.
On hand at Post 129 from 2 to 5 p.m. June 22 will be active duty personnel to answer questions from veterans and families of veterans unfamiliar with benefits due them as members of the American Legion.
Uniforms will be on display, as will programs on the history of the American Legion. Refreshments and red, white and blue cupcakes will be available, and questions concerning the VA and all the programs available to members and non-members will be answered.
Sunday, “Operation Freedom Ride” will start at 10:30 a.m. and end at Post 129 with a dinner to follow. All veterans are invited to eat free of charge.
Questions may be directed to the local Post at 812-663-2199.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.