INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier veterans, their dependents and survivors who need help filing for their earned benefits, including home loans, pension, disability compensation, medical benefits and discharge upgrades, can get help from accredited American Legion service officers this weekend.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Indianapolis Marriott East, 7202 E. 21st Street, Indianapolis.
This is a free service provided by Indiana Legion and the Indiana Legion Legacy Foundation. It is open to all veterans of the United States Armed Services, their dependents and survivors. American Legion membership is not required.
For more information about the 2023 American Legion Veterans Benefits Seminar, contact Cameron Michaels, cmichaels@indianalegion.org, or 317-630-1259.
