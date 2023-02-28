Television's American Pickers are returning to Indiana! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in April.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking." The show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.
They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.
A news release about the pickers Indiana visit states that everyone involved with the production continues to take the pandemic seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.
The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore Southeastern Indiana's hidden treasures.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through they would love to hear from you! Note, the pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
Those interested in a possible visit from the production crew are asked to send their name, phone number, location, and a description of their collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com; or call (646) 493-2184; or visit facebook@GotAPick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.