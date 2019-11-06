BATESVILLE – The American Red Cross of Southeast Indiana will recognize Josh Eckstein and Connie Fledderman for their lifesaving actions at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s swimming pool.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11) at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA S. Ind. 30, Batesville.
On July 22, 2019, YMCA lifeguard Josh Eckstein called on his American Red Cross training in First Aid/CPR/AED to save a victim struggling in the facility’s pool. Connie Fledderman, a staff member at the facility, also stepped in to assist with the response.
For their heroic actions, they each will receive a Red Cross Lifesaving Award: Eckstein, the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders, and Fledderman, the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award issued by the Red Cross to individuals or a group of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.
The Certificate of Extraordinary Person Action is granted to recognize those who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life.
Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills session) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.
If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize, or be inspired.
Information provided
