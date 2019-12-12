GREENSBURG – Members of the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Arts Council, the Tourism Board, the Decatur County Community Foundation, Greensburg Parks and Recreation and original Stellar Committee members met Thursday in Rebekah Park to break ground for a new public amphitheater scheduled for completion in early 2020.
“In 2016, when we did the community visioning process, it was identified that we needed a small amphitheater in Rebekah Park and perhaps a larger one somewhere else to hold larger events,” said Arts Council board president David Fry.
The Rebekah Park project became part of the Stellar projects identified in the Strategic Investment Plan in 2017.
“Out of that, when the community was named a Stellar finalist in 2017, this was identified for an improvement we could make for Rebekah. So today, we’re actually at a point where we are able to launch this project and have it ready for use in 2020,” Fry continued.
Decatur County Parks and Recreation will be responsible for the amphitheaters’ upkeep and booking.
“We’re looking for some great community activities to happen here, from weddings to reunions to band concerts and the like. The amphitheater will become one of the eastern anchors in the ARTisTREE District,” Fry finished.
According to Fry, the facility will be a free standing stage with a roof to match the other buildings on the Rebekah Park grounds. With dimensions approximately 32 by 38 feet, the facility will be roughly the size of the Greensburg Junior High School stage, and will be able to accommodate smaller band concerts and the like.
The new venue will have electrical power and be located near the old fountain in Rebekah Park. It will face east, taking advantage of the natural rolling landscape of the area.
