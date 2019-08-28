GREENSBURG — Greensburg shoppers, downtown visitors, business people and shoppers on the Historic Greensburg Square were met with an unusual sight Wednesday morning.
Roofers were busy through the morning hours removing the roof of First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg (the church on the square), while at the same time the digital temperature/time sign on the front of the First Federal Savings and Loan was blinking erratically.
“Originally, the insurance that assessed the damage from a storm in 2018 denied their claim,” said Vice President of SPG Roofing and Restoration Dustin Rees. “So we’ve been advocating on the church’s behalf to get the damage repaired.”
Rees said that even though the roof was only 60 square in size, the project was “extremely high and scary.”
“It’s about 120 feet to the top of the bell tower, so we’ve got ropes and harnesses to protect our guys,” he said. “While I was investigating the damage from last year, I found that there had been previous damage in 1909 similar to this, but, from what I understood, some of the church had to be rebuilt to repair the damage.”
As of press time, First Federal Savings and Loan had not commented on the curious behavior of their digital sign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.