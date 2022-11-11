GREENSBURG — The Disney musical “Anastasia,” presented by the South Decatur Drama Club, opened Thursday evening and was presented Friday on the SDHS cafetorium stage; it continues at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets (adults $8, students $6 and children 5 and under free) are available at the door.
Based on the beloved animated movie from 20th Century Fox, “Anastasia” ponders one of history’s biggest unanswered questions: What happened to Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov?
Set amidst the turmoil of the Russian revolution with the Bolshevik regime on the rise, Anya, an amnesiac orphan stranded in what was once the Russian capital of St. Petersburg is on a quest to rediscover her past, which she believes lies in Paris.
Featuring classic songs from the motion picture like “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” “Anastasia” explores one determined girl’s journey to find home, love, and family as she discovers who she was and embraces who she is meant to be.
It should be noted that the dramatic direction of history teacher Amanda Gault and the musical direction of math teacher Angela Green, along with a talented cast, have created a gem of a show.
The costumes look to be cloned from the period of the play, and the team stretches the somewhat limited stage and lighting of the cafetorium beyond what most audiences would believe is possible.
This is a show to be experienced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.