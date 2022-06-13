GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Fire Department was called to the scene Friday afternoon when two field application tanks of anhydrous ammonia overturned on Ind. 3 between the Ind. 46 bypass with Ind. 3 and US Highway 421.
A leak forced responders to form a 100-foot perimeter around the scene of the incident.
According to the GFD, support was requested from Decatur County EMA and a drone was deployed to determine details through aerial reconnaissance.
After discovering a leak resulting from a bent valve, first responders called a technical specialist from Nurtien Ag Solutions Inc. Incident Command then reportedly created a mitigation plan which avoided sending anyone downrange of the leak.
Fire suppression stood on standby while leak control was performed by a private contractor called to the scene. Hazardous materials trained GFD personnel offered support.
Additional responders included the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County Emergency Communications, Decatur County Emergency Management Agency, Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. and Sweet's Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.