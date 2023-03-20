RUSHVILLE - Let’s be honest, what is better than loving on a dog? Loving on shelter dogs, the kindest pups you’ll ever meet! Even if dogs aren’t your speed, there are plenty of kitties awaiting attention as well.
The Rushville Animal Science class gets to achieve many people’s dreams, cuddling fluffy dogs and kitties during school hours. You’re probably wondering, why do they go to the shelter? You’re in luck, because that’s exactly what this article is about.
The Animal Science class ends their year with an animal behavior unit, which includes dog training. Students learn how to teach dogs how to sit, lay down, and even learn a little about dog agility. What better way to secure knowledge than practice?
Students get paired up with a dog and they begin practicing different training techniques. This interaction isn’t all business, the pups get lots of treats and love! Students are also able to take their dogs on scenic walks through the nearby park.
While benefiting the students, this trip also benefits the animals. If the dogs pick up on the tricks during the duration of the trips, it can help dogs get adopted by giving them a “quick learner” appeal.
Let’s not forget the many photos that get taken. All of the animals the class is working with are adoptable, so pictures that are posted on social media help spread the word about these astounding animals.
Of course, you can’t forget the cats. Students wishing to visit the many cats and kittens at the shelter are free to do so whenever they wish throughout the two days the class visits the shelter.
The Animal Science class would like to thank the Rushville Animal Shelter for allowing the class to visit. Due to their kindness, the class can practice vital skills they can apply to future pets - both training and cuddling skills!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.