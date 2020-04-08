GREENSBURG — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter the lives of those across the globe, many are still working to keep the ball rolling for their business or organization.
Currently, Decatur County has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state of Indiana.
As of press time Wednesday, there were 99 cases of the virus in Decatur County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hennen recently took the time to answer questions about how the pandemic is affecting the local animal shelter.
What’s been the biggest impact you’ve seen from the pandemic at the animal shelter?
“Since we are not allowed to have people inside the shelter, and we are following the guidelines set forth by the government, we are not adopting out. We’ve been very lucky to not have seen an influx of animals and are at a very low capacity. Unfortunately, not adopting out means the animals have to stay a little longer than usual, but since we’re very low census we can spend more time with them so they still get out to exercise often, and get lots of attention.”
How are you adjusting to these changes?
“As of now, we are almost completely closed. Our ACO (animal control officer) still responds to emergencies and has PPE to protect himself and the community on these runs. If someone finds a stray animal they can still drop off at the shelter and we will try to locate the owners. We have a no contact drop off and a no contact owner reclaim. There is a large kennel outside for dogs to be placed in, and a small one for cats, then we can get their information over the phone. Once an owner is found, we place the animal back in the outside kennel and a staff member is present to make sure the owner picks them up.
We are encouraging our community to not owner surrender animals at this time unless it is an emergency. We are a very small facility and are trying to save the space we have for animals who are in need. We have been receiving more calls about neglect and abuse than usual, and we are trying to save our available kennels for the animals that have to be removed from their environment for their safety.”
Are volunteers still allowed? If not, how are you making up for the loss of workers?
“We are not allowing volunteers at this time. When this first started we were allowing a select few, but for everyone’s safety we decided to make it employees only. We still come in every day to clean, feed and exercise our animals. Megan (our kennel tech) and myself have been taking turns going in in the afternoons to let the animals back out and walk them again. Our ACO has been very busy with calls, so he focuses on animal welfare in our community as we tend to the animals in our care.”
Can people still donate to the shelter?
“Yes! We encourage people to still donate food, supplies (especially if they can order and have it delivered), and if they want to make a monetary donation, we’re asking they send a check to the shelter and we can mail them a receipt. All donations can be left outside by our main door throughout the day. Since we are coming in twice daily to tend to our animals, the staff member will bring the donations inside. ... We at the shelter want everyone to be safe and stay home so we can get back to our normal routine faster.”
Are you expecting a large increase in the number of animals the shelter will hold?
“As of right now, we are prepared to take in the animals who need shelter during this virus. Unfortunately, for the safety of our animals, we can only shelter what our kennel capacity allows. This is why we are encouraging no owner surrenders during this time. If you can keep your animal until we are open and operating again that would be the best scenario. We are really trying to keep these kennels open for Decatur County’s most needed at this time.”
What steps are you all taking to make sure this runs as smoothly as possible?
“As everyone is aware of now, this situation is so fluid. I think my staff expects a change in routine and scheduling daily at this point. I’ve let them know that since this is ever changing that things can and most likely will change day to day. We are fortunate to have a small office where we can communicate effectively. I have some of the best staff where our main priority is the animals’ welfare, so they are prepared and always ready to roll with the changes.
We try to keep the community updated on our shelter changes via Facebook. Even when I’m home I am checking messages to make sure we respond promptly to the community’s needs. We do want the residents in our county to know we are still here and responding to emergencies, focusing on abuse and neglect. Always reach out and make a report with us so we can follow up on our end. Until we can get through this as a community, we will continue making the necessary adjustments to keep things running as smoothly as possible.”
