GREENSBURG - The Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter will soon have an on-site part-time veterinarian and space to perform spay and neuter surgeries on its own animals.
Shelter director Minde Myers is excited about this addition, explaining, “It’s going to save us a lot of money.” That, she said, ultimately frees up funds and allows them to put more back into the health of the animals.
The position is covered by a Petco Love grant. Myers was given permission by the Decatur County Commissioners at their June 5 meeting to create the position and purchase equipment from a retiring veterinarian.
On-site vet services will only be for the shelter’s animals, not for animals owned by members of the public.
Being able to spay and neuter animals on-site also makes things easier on those looking to adopt an animal.
Currently, if an animal isn’t yet spayed or neutered adopters need to make arrangements to have the procedure performed, or if the animal is at a foster home prior to adoption the foster home holds the animal until the day of the surgery and the adoption isn’t finalized until after the surgery.
