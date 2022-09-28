GREENSBURG — In effort to reduce overcrowding at the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter, adoption fees for dogs and cats have been slashed for the first week in October.
Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, and adoptable pets are at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding.
Factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues and the current housing and rental crisis have created a dire situation for local pets looking for a couch to lay on and someone to give them love.
In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation during their October National Empty the Shelters event, the Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter has reduced their dog and cat adoption fees to help their residents find “forever homes.”
“We are past capacity,” GDC Animal Shelter Director Minde Myer said.
When one visits the shelter on Park Road in Greensburg, one witnesses the organized chaos that’s required to keep the facility clean, manage the volunteers, meet with new dog or cat owners, and take care of the 100-plus other tasks required of the small staff. And it’s obvious each worker at the undersized facility deeply cares about the welfare of each animal.
“We keep busy around here, and that’s how we like it,” Myer said.
There are currently a lot of animals coming in, and with the space to house them as they wait for adoption nearly gone the alternative isn’t pleasant.
Myer doesen’t like to talk about the number of animals she’s had to euthanize recently.
“I’m not into killing animals. I want to get them homes,” she said.
And when an animal comes in with behavioral issues its future can be grim.
“I’m just not comfortable sending a new family a dog that will endanger them. It’s just not going to happen,” Myer said.
Adoption fees for dogs during the first week of October is $50 and $30 for cats, young or old and regardless of their neuter or spay status.
Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped 117,615 pets find homes in 47 states and Canada since its inception in 2016 by reducing adoption fees at shelters, typically ranging from $0 to $50 per animal adoption.
Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Sundays and Mondays.
“I’m not going to let these animals down,” Myer said. “I’m responsible for them. I’m their advocate. I just want people to know that our animals are more then just a cage number to us here. We get to know them and we care.”
Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information or visit the GDC Animal Shelter on Facebook for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.