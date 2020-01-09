GREENSBURG – The Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter could be closed for close to a week beginning this (Friday) afternoon.
According to the animal shelter’s director, Ashley Hennen, they will be evacuating the shelter at 3 p.m. Friday due to potential flooding.
“We will be evacuating the shelter for the safety of the animals, and right now, we expect to remain closed until next Thursday,” Hennen said.
According to the Decatur County Emergency Management Agency, heavy rain and flooding are possible this weekend. Specifically, the local EMA said, “Rainfall totals of two to four inches with locally higher amounts are possible this weekend. This amount of rain will likely lead to flooding along rivers and streams as well as in low lying areas prone to flooding. Current forecasts suggest the heaviest rain may fall across central Indiana. However, it remains early and forecast details may still change this week.”
The EMA mentioned rain is expected to start as early as Thursday afternoon with the heaviest rainfall expected to occur between Friday and Saturday night. Flooding would develop over the weekend and continue into next week, according to the EMA.
“If the weather clears up, we could reopen Tuesday,” Hennen said.
Whenever the shelter reopens, they will return to regular business hours.
Local residents can visit GetPrepared.in.gov to learn more about how they can stay safe in various scenarios.
Additionally, through the Nixle program, Decatur County residents can receive updates and alerts from the emergency management agency, such as weather updates, road closures, and reports of accidents or other hazards by texting decaturco to 888777.
The Daily News will provide more information as necessary.
