GREENSBURG – Greensburg Elementary School’s Music Department is proud to present their second ever 5th grade musical this weekend!
Based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” from the 1920s, “Annie Kids” is a family friendly 30 minute musical, but don’t let the short running time fool you!
Under the direction of GES music teacher Karen Matthews, this production charms with all of the characters you know and love including a group of sassy orphans, a spunky Miss Hannigan and, of course, one loveable mutt.
You’ll be singing along to the musical numbers and cheering for America’s favorite redhead!
The majority of the cast of 29 fifth-graders have featured speaking and singing parts, and all of them sing in the ensemble.
They have worked hard learning set and costume changes, stage presence, and are excited to finally take the stage this weekend.
“It is amazing to see how the kids work together,” Mrs. Matthews said. “We don’t have a backstage crew. The 29 kids in the cast are the backstage crew. They each have a job, and they not only memorize their lines and songs, but they memorize exactly when to move what prop and set piece. They have come so far and worked so hard. I am so proud of them!”
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, at Greensburg Elementary.
Tickets are already sold out for the Friday show, but some tickets are still available for Saturday night.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Greensburg Elementary School front office for $5. Children ages 5 and under are free. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and parking is available in the front lot at GES.
Concessions and souvenirs will be available for purchase (cash only) before the show.
