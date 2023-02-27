GREENSBURG - Highpoint Events & Rowles Event Services, 3321 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, has announced that The Napoleon State Bank is the title sponsor of its new six-part concert series “The Napoleon State Bank Pickin’ in the Orchard.”
The Napoleon State Bank Pickin’ in the Orchard concert series is a new take on a historic venue. With the band stage situated in the heart of the orchard, each event will host unique headline acts, showcase new talent, feature some of the area's best food trucks, open the doors to the Highpoint Speakeasy bar, and give back a portion of each concert’s proceeds to local charities in need.
Concert dates are May 27, June 17, July 1, July 29, August 12 and October 14.
“As we celebrate our 120th year of service to our community, The Napoleon State Bank is excited to continue to support the Highpoint Events team with its new Pickin’ in the Orchard concert series. We continuously root for all of our customers to succeed, and it is a true blessing when we get to play a part in that success,” said Joe Moorman, President of The Napoleon State Bank.
Highpoint Events & Wedding Venue in Greensburg is a one-of-a-kind venue in the heart of Decatur County. This 15-acre apple orchard turned event venue features multiple newly renovated indoor and outdoor facilities, 1,400 fruit trees, a pumpkin patch, sunflower gardens, and an 1858 built homestead, all overlooking a 45-acre pristine reservoir. It creates the perfect location for events, weddings, company outings, celebrations and more.
“We are thrilled to welcome The Napoleon State Bank as the title sponsor of this new event series. Since we first explored this beautiful venue, our goal was to create affordable family friendly entertainment and we couldn’t have imagined a better title partner as we launch The Napoleon State Bank Pickin’ in the Orchard concert series,” said Eric Rowles, co-owner and operating partner of Highpoint Events & Rowles Event Services.
In addition to The Napoleon State Bank Pickin’ in the Orchard concert series, the bank has agreed to join Highpoint as an official facility partner, title sponsor of the Highpoint Holiday Craft Fair, and will be an event level sponsor of the annual Highpoint Events Fall Festival.
Watch for additional details regarding the concert series in upcoming editions of the Daily News.
