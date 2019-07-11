GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Fair Board has announced plans for this year's 4-H Fair parade, which organizers are saying will be the best 4-H parade ever!

With the theme “Hometown Heros in the Heartland,” the parade starts at 5 p.m. Sunday (July 14). The parade will leave from near the Decatur County Sheriff's Department on S. Ireland Street and proceed down Park Road to the grandstand area of the fairgrounds.

Participants are to begin lining up after 3 p.m., with judging taking place at 4:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to try to keep Ireland Street open for participant drop-off.

For line-up, drive to McKee Street if you are listed on Ireland or at the Sheriff’s Department. Others may go directly to their destination in the line-up. Participants not previously registered for the parade may come down to McKee Street for line-up assignment.

The Decatur County CERT team will be there in yellow vests to help with line-up and direct traffic.

All of the east-west streets will still be used for line-up, so check for your location carefully.

Participants may throw candy or pass out items along the parade route.

The line-up for the 2019 4-H Fair parade is as follows:

On Ireland Street:

1.) American Legion and V.A. Color Guard

2.) Decatur County Sheriff’s Department – Dave Durant

3.) Greensburg Police Department

4.) Greensburg Fire Department

5.) Greensburg Mayor Dan Manus

6.) Fair Board President, Phil Nobbe

7.) Fair Board Vice President, Jim Ponsler

8.) 4-H King and Queen

9.) 4-H Court

10.) Miss Decatur County – Sydney Meyer

11.) Miss Decatur County Court

12.) Live Power 4-H Club

In grass by Sheriff’s Department:

13.) WTRE (1 car)

14.) Elliott’s Insurance

15.) Good Shepard Christian Academy/First Baptist Church

16.) Greensburg Jr. High School Cheerleaders

17.) E.T.C.

18.) Special Olympics of Decatur County

19.) All for One (A41 Ministry)

20.) WRBI

21.) The Landing

22.) Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department

23.) North Decatur High School Cheerleaders

24.) Republican Party, including Randy Frye and Darrell Poling

25.) German American Bank

26.) Tobin’s Towing & Recovery

27.) White River Broadcasting

28.) Girl Scouts of Decatur County

On Forsythe Street:

29.) Jimmy Johns

30.) Clarksburg Christian Church

31.) Re/Max Tower

32.) South Decatur Cheerleaders

On Wilson Street:

33.) Elwood Staffing

34.) North Decatur Youth Football

35.) Greensburg Power of the Past

36.) Greensburg High School Cheerleaders

On Scoby Street:

37.) Democratic Party including Ashlee Green

38.) Tree City Fall Festival

39.) Miss Tree City Fall Festival – Emily Tallent

40.) Little Mister Preston Hart and Little Miss Tree City Lana Wall

41.) TDS Towing & Recovery

42.) Cecil’s Slice of Pie

43.) Greensburg Youth Soccer

On Bryant Street:

44.) Decatur County Marching Band

On Thomas Street:

45.) Gymnastics & More/Hoosier Rebel Cheer

46.) Sweet’s Wrecker Service

47.) Bigger Than Texas Salon

On McKee Street in Blasdel lot:

48.) Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club

49.) Tree City Saddle club Drill Team and Horse Color Guard

50.) Angela Davidson Horses

Everyone is welcome, so if there is anyone who did not pre-register for the parade but would still like to participate, come to the parade area and organizers will find a location for you.

Questions may be directed to Joyce Holtkamp at 812-614-1490.

– Information provided

Tags