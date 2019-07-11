GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Fair Board has announced plans for this year's 4-H Fair parade, which organizers are saying will be the best 4-H parade ever!
With the theme “Hometown Heros in the Heartland,” the parade starts at 5 p.m. Sunday (July 14). The parade will leave from near the Decatur County Sheriff's Department on S. Ireland Street and proceed down Park Road to the grandstand area of the fairgrounds.
Participants are to begin lining up after 3 p.m., with judging taking place at 4:30 p.m.
Participants are asked to try to keep Ireland Street open for participant drop-off.
For line-up, drive to McKee Street if you are listed on Ireland or at the Sheriff’s Department. Others may go directly to their destination in the line-up. Participants not previously registered for the parade may come down to McKee Street for line-up assignment.
The Decatur County CERT team will be there in yellow vests to help with line-up and direct traffic.
All of the east-west streets will still be used for line-up, so check for your location carefully.
Participants may throw candy or pass out items along the parade route.
The line-up for the 2019 4-H Fair parade is as follows:
On Ireland Street:
1.) American Legion and V.A. Color Guard
2.) Decatur County Sheriff’s Department – Dave Durant
3.) Greensburg Police Department
4.) Greensburg Fire Department
5.) Greensburg Mayor Dan Manus
6.) Fair Board President, Phil Nobbe
7.) Fair Board Vice President, Jim Ponsler
8.) 4-H King and Queen
9.) 4-H Court
10.) Miss Decatur County – Sydney Meyer
11.) Miss Decatur County Court
12.) Live Power 4-H Club
In grass by Sheriff’s Department:
13.) WTRE (1 car)
14.) Elliott’s Insurance
15.) Good Shepard Christian Academy/First Baptist Church
16.) Greensburg Jr. High School Cheerleaders
17.) E.T.C.
18.) Special Olympics of Decatur County
19.) All for One (A41 Ministry)
20.) WRBI
21.) The Landing
22.) Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
23.) North Decatur High School Cheerleaders
24.) Republican Party, including Randy Frye and Darrell Poling
25.) German American Bank
26.) Tobin’s Towing & Recovery
27.) White River Broadcasting
28.) Girl Scouts of Decatur County
On Forsythe Street:
29.) Jimmy Johns
30.) Clarksburg Christian Church
31.) Re/Max Tower
32.) South Decatur Cheerleaders
On Wilson Street:
33.) Elwood Staffing
34.) North Decatur Youth Football
35.) Greensburg Power of the Past
36.) Greensburg High School Cheerleaders
On Scoby Street:
37.) Democratic Party including Ashlee Green
38.) Tree City Fall Festival
39.) Miss Tree City Fall Festival – Emily Tallent
40.) Little Mister Preston Hart and Little Miss Tree City Lana Wall
41.) TDS Towing & Recovery
42.) Cecil’s Slice of Pie
43.) Greensburg Youth Soccer
On Bryant Street:
44.) Decatur County Marching Band
On Thomas Street:
45.) Gymnastics & More/Hoosier Rebel Cheer
46.) Sweet’s Wrecker Service
47.) Bigger Than Texas Salon
On McKee Street in Blasdel lot:
48.) Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club
49.) Tree City Saddle club Drill Team and Horse Color Guard
50.) Angela Davidson Horses
Everyone is welcome, so if there is anyone who did not pre-register for the parade but would still like to participate, come to the parade area and organizers will find a location for you.
Questions may be directed to Joyce Holtkamp at 812-614-1490.
– Information provided
