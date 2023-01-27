GREENSBURG - The annual Decatur County Ag Day Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, in the Greensburg High School Agricultural Learning Center, 900 Big Blue Avenue (behind Greensburg Elementary).
Bruce Kettler, President and CEO of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana, will serve as the morning's featured speaker.
The event will also feature local panelists Rebecca Bohman (Bohman CPA Group LLC), Chris Tebbe (Hamilton & Tebbe Law Office), and Lora Williams (Williams Law Office, PC).
"The Ag Day Breakfast is a great collaboration between the GDC Chamber of Commerce and Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc.," GDC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Lowe said. "This event allows us to provide resources and education for one of the sectors of industry Decatur County is best known for, and that is our agriculture!"
Tickets are priced at $10 per person or a table of six for $50. Tickets and sponsorships are now on sale now at www.greensburgchamber.com/events.
There are a limited number of seats available for this event, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, February 20.
One of the primary focuses of discussion will be succession planning and what the future holds.
"The topic of succession planning actually transcends any line of business and will be valuable information for even those who are not in the ag field," Lowe said. "For a very reasonable investment of only $10 per ticket, we will be able to share professional advice and solutions with anyone looking to plan the future of their business."
As the name implies, the Ag Day Breakfast will also include a "full farmer's breakfast" provided by Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
DCMH is the title sponsor for the day, and the event is being presented in partnership with the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur County Farm Bureau.
For more information, call 812-663-2832.
