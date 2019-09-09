Annual Ag Day Fair is here

GREENSBURG — It’s time for the 26th annual Ag Day Fair.
Coordinated by Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc., the fair is for fifth-grade students at Greensburg Elementary School, North Decatur Elementary School, South Decatur Elementary School and St. Mary’s Elementary School. It will be held today (Tuesday, Sept. 10) at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
The theme for this year’s event is “Farming is: Good for Nature. Good for Me. GOOD!”
According to the local Farm Bureau, this is a volunteer effort by local farmers, agribusinesses, the county sheriff’s department, fire department, EMS and more. In all, approximately 70 volunteer come together to make this one-day event happen.
Approximately 400 students, teachers and chaperones are expected to attend the event.
“This is a great opportunity for students to meet with local people engaged in those professions,” Ag Day Fair Coordinator Patty Lange Fischer said.
Additionally, FFA members from Greensburg Community High School, North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School are participating in the event.
Lange Fischer said they will have 21 educational exhibits which will include live animals, birds, and products from the wide variety of agriculture enterprises in Decatur County.
“This is a positive event with many local experts in their respective areas teaching our children,” Lange Fischer said.
Again, this event is largely made possible through volunteered time.
“I’m impressed with the volunteers,” Lange Fischer said. “This would not happen without them — the FFA chapters, the departments and all of the other volunteers. This shows what our community is all about and that is providing these types of opportunities.”
There’s something else that’s pretty cool about this event.
The fifth-graders and their teachers will be wearing the official Ag Day Fair shirt, which was designed by St. Mary’s School fifth-grader Kiera Kennelly. Kennelly is a student in Deb Greiwe’s class.
Kennelly was the winner of this year’s Ag Day Fair T-shirt design contest.
Last year’s T-shirt design contest winners were Jaylynne Krahn from Greensburg Elementary School and Dot Robbins from North Decatur Elementary School.
Decatur County Farm Bureau members Sandy Nieman and Lange Fischer recently presented Kennelly with a certificate honoring the achievement.
Shirts are provided to all students and teachers from co-sponsors Decatur County Farm Bureau and Decatur County Soil and Water Conservation.
