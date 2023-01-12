BATESVILLE – Mayor Mike Bettice announced the annual appointments for 2023 at Monday’s city council meeting.
The 2023 appointments are as follows.
Doug Wilson is remaining the city attorney, an annual appointment. Two additional annual appointments were Police Chief Stan Holt and Fire Chief Todd Schutte.
Rick Lindeman was appointed to the Ripley County Beverage Board by Mayor Bettice for a one-year term.
Mayor Bettice appointed Ken Wanstrath, Chris Fairchild and Tony Gutzwiller each to four-year terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals. The council appointed Luke Kaiser to a four-year term on the same board.
Four annual mayoral appointments were made to the Planning Commission: Kevin Chaffee, Tony Gutzwiller, Doug Amberger and Paul Hardebeck. The council made three additional appointments: Mike Bettice, Tracy Rohlfing and Blaine Timonera.
Mayor Bettice was appointed to the Rural Fire Department Board.
Nine mayoral appointments were made to the Technical Advisory Committee to the Plan Commission: Mike Bettice, Randy Jobst, Eric Laker, Scott Bauer, Stan Holt, Todd Schutte, Tim Macyauski, Greg Ehrman and Mike Wells.
Five mayoral appointments were made to the Industrial Park Commission: Andy Saner (banks), Mike Bettice (mayor), Dale Meyer (business), Kevin Campbell (residents) and John Irrgang (council).
Mayor Bettice appointed Beth Enneking, Darrick Cox and Tracy Rohlfing to the Board of Finance.
Three more annual mayoral appointments included Mike Bettice, John Irrgang and Brad Dreyer to the Board of Public Works and Safety.
The common council appointed Kevin Campbell (two-year term) to the Economic Development Commission while Amy Streator (one-year term) was appointed to the EDC. Mayoral appointments to the EDC included Ginnie Faller (four-year term), Mike Bettice (three-year term) and Kevin McGuire (four-year term).
The Board of Parks and Recreation received five new appointments: David Wade, Lisa Gausman and Joe Dunn (four years) appointed by Mayor Bettice and Bob Fitzpatrick (three years) and Tim Hunter (term) appointed by the council and the school board respectively.
The Utilities Service Board received five new appointments, each for a four-year term. Mayor Bettice appointed Tim Dietz, Jay Reichmuth and Brad Bergquist while the council appointed Annie Kirschner and Nick Maple.
The Department of Redevelopment Commission has one open mayoral appointment remaining after the annual appointments of Bill Narwold and Kevin Campbell were made. Additionally, the council appointed Darrick Cox and Melissa Tucker, each annual appointment,s and the school board appointed Jeremy Raver (non-voting).
John Irrgang was named president of the common council.
And, Batesville’s Department Heads are as follows:
Scott Bauer- Gas Utility Manager
Eric Laker- Water Utility Manager
Randy Jobst- Wastewater Utility Manager
Tim Macyauski- Director of Operations Department
Mike Wells- Building Commissioner
Mike Baumer- City Park Manager
Jane Tekulve- Memorial Pool Manager
Sarah Lamping- Economic Development Director
Tricia Miller- Community Development Director
Mayor Bettice appointed two new council members at last month’s regular meeting following the resignations of Jim Fritsch and Bill Flannery; Beth Enneking and Melissa Tucker were appointed to those vacated positions.
