GREENSBURG – Parents should know help with a variety of back-to-school concerns will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. July 30 at the Decatur County Family YMCA, 1301 W. Kathy's Way, Greensburg. That's when the Y is hosting its annual Back To School Bash!
Sponsored by the Greensburg Daily News and Decatur County Family YMCA and supported by several local businesses and organizations, children can get help preparing for the coming school year in a free event that has taken place for many years.
"This is probably our second largest event, next to the Cheer Fund and the Egg Hunt we do in early spring," said event organizer Natalie Acra. A 16 year event organizer and assistant to the publisher for the Daily News, Acra enjoys the programs on the DN's yearly list of events that help the community.
Acra's coworkers can tell an event is coming – whether it be the the Christmas Cheer Fund, the Easter Egg Hunt or the Back to School Bash – simply by her pace around the office and by the selection of goodies parked on the floor around her desk.
"They're a lot of work, but I really enjoy interfacing with the people in our community, and they're always willing to chip in, too, so that makes it nice," Acra said. “When you hand the kids a backpack, they just smile. It’s great!”
Acra and North Decatur High School Counselor Barb Lecher are heading up this year's event, and they want everyone to know the requirements for the event have changed this year.
Pre-registration is important
Parents or guardians should pre-register their children by calling the Greensburg Daily News at 812-663-3111 ext. 7804 and leave their children's names, the grades they will be attending, a phone number by which the parents can be contacted, and the school they will be attending. They may also send an email to bts@greensburgfailynews.com with the same information.
"We can't guarantee that children get a backpack if they're not pre-registered," Acra said. "If there are leftover backpacks, they will available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone."
The Back to School Bash is open to all Decatur County children grades K-12 who attend a local school: North Decatur, South Decatur, Greensburg, St. Mary's and Good Shepherd.
Lecher explained that, in preparation for last year's event, more than 400 backpacks were stuffed with supplies, more than 200 coats, hats, and gloves were distributed by Decatur County 4 Kids, and 55 haircuts were given during the event.
“We are so blessed to have so many organizations and businesses that support this cause! Here’s to a great school year!” Lecher said.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.