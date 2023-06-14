RUSHVILLE - The ninth annual Remembering Rhoades benefit starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Rushville Eagles, 221 W. First Street, and the whole community is encouraged to attend as funds are raised for a good cause.
Doors open at 5 p.m. (there is no admission charge).
Ollie's BBQ, a locally owned and operated food truck, begins serving at 5:30 p.m.
Rush County auctioneer Rusty Harmeyer will host a live auction at 6:30 p.m. featuring a range of items including two half-hogs and the use of a Smokey Mountains cabin near Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Immediately following the auction, DJ Kevin Green will get the party started playing dance hits and requests for the remainder of the evening.
Proceeds from this year's event will be given to lifelong Rushville resident Tim "Stickman" Odum to help offset medical and funeral expenses associated with the recent death of his wife, Priscilla.
Priscilla (Strang) Odum was also a lifelong resident of Rushville. Following graduation from RCHS in 1987, she married her high school sweethear, Tim.
Tim and Priscilla moved to Michigan and shortly thereafter twin daughters Brittnee (Hillebrand) and Brettnee (Cudworth) were born.
The family returned to Rushville in 1992 and bought a house on W. 10th Street where they lived together until Priscilla passed away on April 23, 2023.
Not long before her death, Priscilla was diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver (NASH). There was discussion of placing her on a transplant waiting list, but her condition progressed very quickly following the removal of her gallbladder, which her doctor approved to help relieve stomach pains and gallstones.
One month after her passing, the family found out her life insurance had not matured in time to pay for funeral expenses.
If you didn't attend school with her, you might recognized Priscilla from Pizza King where she worked as a manager for more than 20 years. Tim has also worked for many years as a delivery driver for Pizza King.
The Remembering Rhoades benefit is hosted by Dennis Rhoades' widow, Cathy (Cummings) Rhoades, in memory of her late husband. Cathy is assisted by several friends who volunteer their time to make it happen each year.
Rhoades was a Waldron High School graduate and worked at RushShelby Energy for 33 years, where Cathy continues to work.
In 2006, Dennis was diagnosed with melanoma, which started in a mole on his shoulder. Doctors did all they could, but he passed away on May 13, 2013 at the age of 57.
“He fought so hard,” Cathy said in a previous interview. “He wanted to live so bad and loved life.”
After Rhoades death, Cathy decided to help others.
“In his memory, we created Remembering Rhoades,” she said. “During his time in the hospital, hospice and countless doctors appointments, I met so many people with so many struggles besides having to deal with cancer. We were very blessed to have great insurance and were able to concentrate on the fight at hand. Remembering Rhoades isn’t able to do a lot, but our goal is to let them do whatever they want with the money. There is not much time for family or yourself while going to the doctor all the time. If it’s taking your family out for supper or pampering yourself, do it! [Dennis] was always willing to help others, even while he was sick, and we want to continue his pay-it-forward way and keep his name alive."
If you are unable to attend Saturday's benefit but would like to contribute, call Cathy Rhoades at 765-570-3656 or Jon Lykins at 765-561-5261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.