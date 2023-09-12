GREENSBURG – The Caleb Brown Memorial Superhero 5K and Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, in conjunction with the second day of this year’s Tree City Fall Festival. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with the run/walk beginning at 8 a.m. and the Superhero Fun Run at 9 a.m.
To participate in the Superhero Fun Run, kids of any age are invited to dress as their favorite superhero for a lap around the Decatur County Courthouse. All participants under the age of 12 will receive a participation prize.
Caleb Brown was the son of Jamie and Melissa (Wells) Brown. Born in 1995, Caleb was adored by his family, doted on by his father, and cherished by his mother and older sister, Courtney. The Browns had everything they had envisioned in a family: a healthy daughter and son, membership at a great church and good jobs.
Their lives seemed perfect until, in the fall of 1997, Caleb fell ill and was diagnosed with meningitis, a disease apparently contracted from a mosquito bite. Meningitis often causes a dangerous swelling of the brain and spinal cord.
After a week of treatment and only one seizure, it was decided the danger had passed and he was sent home.
He appeared to be fine until he had another seizure. More followed, and he was eventually diagnosed with brain damage and permanent seizure disorder.
Caleb was featured in a Daily News article concerning his Special Olympics basketball team, the Jaguars, when they made it to the state tournament in March 2018 and won.
“It was a very good day,” his mother said. “So after the game we celebrated by going out to eat. We stayed a little long and Caleb got a little grumpy. He wanted to be home with his television and his video games. So we went home and he went up to his room. He got his bath and just like any other night, he went to bed,” his mother said.
That night, Caleb died in his sleep.
Since then, the Brown family has put his memory to good use helping others.
The Caleb’s Cause Foundation is a fund set up at the Decatur County Community Foundation in memory of Caleb Brown, supporting Special Olympics in Decatur County and other initiatives benefiting the special needs community.
Registration forms for event can be found online at www.racemenu.com/events/220852-Caleb-Brown-Memorial-5K or on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.