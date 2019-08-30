GREENSBURG -- The second annual Caleb Brown Memorial 5K for Special Olympics is set for Sept. 21.
Serving as a kickoff for the second day of the 2019 Greensburg Fall Festival, registration for the event will begin at 7 a.m. near the Fall Festival stage on the Greensburg Square.
Born to local parents Jaime and Melissa Brown, Caleb contracted meningitis at age 2 that left him with permanent brain damage and a seizure disorder.
Caleb was featured in a Daily News article concerning his Special Olympics basketball team, the Jaguars, when they made it to the state tournament in Terre Haute in March 2018.
Having participated in Special Olympics only a short time before the Jaguars' rise to champions, family and friends were amazed at how the young man took so easily to team sports.
“He just blossomed," said local Special Olympics Coordinator Jenny Maddux.
“The day of the state competition in Seymour was a good day, so after the game we celebrated by going out to eat," said Caleb's mother, Melissa. "When we got home, just like any other night, he got his bath, and after playing some video games, he went to bed.”
The next morning his family awoke and noticed Caleb hadn’t shown up yet at the breakfast table.
“I noticed that he hadn’t come down yet, so I went up [to his room] and that’s when I found him. He was gone,” she said.
“What people need to understand about Caleb is how this young man, who had never played basketball and was never on any kind of team before he came to Special Olympics, was part of a Dream Team that won the state finals, and he had only played with them for less than a year. After that, all of his athlete peers voted him as Athlete of the Year." said Maddux.
All proceeds from the upcoming 5K benefit Special Olympics of Decatur County, and all questions concerning the event can be emailed to Al and Cathy Bryant at lksantee@etczone.com
Register online for the race at stuartroadracing.com or those interested can print off the registration below and send it, along with the registration fee, to Special Olympics Decatur County, P.O. Box 641, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Make all checks payable to Caleb Brown Memorial 5K.
The entry fee is $25 before race day and a commemorative Caleb Brown memorial 5K T-shirt is only guaranteed to participants registered before Sept. 5.
Registration the day of the race is $30 and T-shirts may or may not still be available.
