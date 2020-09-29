RUSHVILLE – The Rush County United Fund is beginning their annual campaign. As you are aware, 2020 has been an unusual year for all of us. The normal routine of our lives has been disrupted. Will we ever return to “normal” as we knew it?
In addition to all the challenges we have all faced, many people in our community are enduring even greater suffering. The goal of the RCUF 2021 Campaign is to help alleviate some of the concerns of our most vulnerable populations.
The RCUF is asking you to be the one. The one who steps up and donates.
The one who encourages others to donate to RCUF. The one who helps RCUF achieve its goal. The one who makes a difference in Rush County.
RCUF granted $31,043 to these agencies to enhance work in Rush County. Here is a recap of some ways this money was spent and how many people benefitted from their work.
- More For Kids used funds for monthly outings for kids and mentors. They reached 200 kids last year.
- Changing Footprints used funds for warehouse equipment and supplies. They collected almost 5,000 pairs of shoes and redistributed almost 3,000.
- Boys & Girls Club Rush County was able to purchase equipment and supplies for the after-school program. They served 1,200 kids last year.
- Phoenix House used the allotment to purchase fuel cards for needy clients. They served 225 clients last year.
- The Rush County Food Pantry used the allotment to purchase milk for their clients. They served 14,563 family members during 2019.
- The Salvation Army uses funds to provide emergency assistance to those in need. A total of 221 individuals were served during 2019.
- The Senior Citizens Center used funds for the transportation program. The RCUF money also provided the matching funds for other grants. For every RCUF dollar, $30 was realized through matching grants. They served 8,169 seniors during 2019.
RCUF is asking for your help. The goal is $50,000. All money collected stays in Rush County. Please consider donating by Oct. 31, 2020 to the 2021 RCUF Annual Campaign. Any amount is greatly appreciated. Your gift is tax deductible.
Levels of giving are denoted in this way: Red – Up to $1,000; Gold – $1,000 to $2,499; Bronze – $2,500 to $4,999; Platinum – $5,000 to $9,999; Diamond – $10,000 and above.
RCUF invites you to make a one-time donation or to contact us about payroll deduction for yourself and/or your employees. One person can truly make a difference – Be the one in 21. Rush County is a great place to live and work. With your support, we can continue that tradition.
Visit the website, https://rcuf.org, to learn more.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.