RUSHVILLE – It’s back! The 34th Annual Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show is a go for 2021.
After cancelling the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are pleased to announce the event will return to Rushville over the July 4th holiday weekend.
The car show is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, at North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville. This is a rain or shine event.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and awards will be given at 3 p.m. The fee is $15.
Awards will be given for Top 25, Longest Distance Traveled, Most Club Participation, Mayor’s Choice, President’s Choice and Best of Show.
There will be food and drinks available, a DJ, door prizes and fun for the entire family.
Proceeds benefit Rush County youth programs.
For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
