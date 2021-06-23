RUSHVILLE – Excitement is growing with car lovers in the area as the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club annual car show returns to town.
The annual event is set for July 3 in North Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is 8 a.m.
This is one of the highlights of the July 4th weekend as visitors, vendor and car enthusiasts enjoy a day in the park.
This is the 34th annual show and will be held on the final day of the Rush County Fair. The event is rain or shine and all proceeds are used to benefit Rush County youth programs.
Visitors can enjoy music from the ‘50s and ‘60s and stop by vendors and food vendors.
Vendor space is 20x20 and available for $20. Food vendor space is 20x20 and available for $40. There are limited electric hookup spaces for $10.
For a place in the car show, the cost is $15 and those registering receive a T-shirt. Awards include Best of Show, President’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Most Club Participation and Longest Distance Traveled.
For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
Other events for July 3-4
July 3
- Independence Day Parade with line-up at 9:30 a.m. on Perkins Street by Pizza King. Parade at 11 a.m.
- TQ Midgets at 6 p.m. at Rush County Fairgrounds
July 4
- TQ Midgets at 6 p.m. at Rush County Fairgrounds
- Fireworks at dusk behind RES
