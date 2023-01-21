BATESVILLE – Celebrate a Night Full of Stars at this year’s annual Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26, at The Hall-Knights of Columbus, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville.
Each year, the Chamber opens voting for four awards to locals, and this year’s award recipients are as follows:
Marie Dausch will be awarded the Service Award. Cindy Weisenbach was voted Educator of the Year. The Volunteer Organization of the Year award is set to be awarded to the Freudenfest Committee. Lastly, the Organization of the Year goes to the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Tickets are $40 per single ticket or $310 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber website (https://batesvillein.com/) until or unless sold out.
“This is always a great event where we highlight and thank all of our partners and corporate sponsors,” Batesville Chamber Executive Director Melissa Tucker said. “It is also a special night to recognize and congratulate so many great people and organizations in our community.”
Doors open for the event at 5:45 p.m. and it is scheduled to run through 8:30 p.m.
For more information, call 812-934-3101 or stop by the Chamber office at 301 Shopping Village, Batesville.
