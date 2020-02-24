GREENSBURG — The 2nd Annual Community Clean-Up Challenge, sponsored by Decatur County Recycling and the Decatur County Solid Waste Management District, is approaching with registration due by April 1.
Groups and organizations in Decatur County are invited to choose a location, a park, a roadside rest stop, or just a focal spot anywhere in the county that needs some cleaning up and reviving.
Pictures should be taken before the clean up begins, and then after the clean-up has taken place. Those photos will be judged with respect to “Best Clean-up” and then prizes will go to the winning groups’ chosen charities: $1,000 for first place and $500 for second place.
DCR and the DCSWMD will provide trash bags.
Inspired by a social media post by Arizona educator Byron Román in 2018, DCSWMD Executive Director Brittani Saunders began working to develop a contest here, hoping to see teams clean up their community.
Saunders recalled the challenges the participating teams had last year during the copious amounts of rain Decatur County received, which made almost everything difficult.
“Last year, we had only a couple of teams compete, but this year I hope a lot more of them want to take some pride in Decatur County,” Saunders said.
There are only a few simple steps to be part of the Community Clean-Up Challenge, Saunders said.
Once a team of like-minded individuals willing to put in a few hours cleaning up trash is lined up, call Saunders at DCSWMD to register the team. Saunders will coordinate disposal plans for the gathered trash.
Teams must find an area in Decatur County, preferably a public area in need of some attention, and secure approval from the owner or caretaker of the property. In many cases, this will involve a call to the local parks or highway departments.
At the end of the contest period, a panel of local community members will judge the before and after photos from each team and select a winner.
Saunders encouraged everyone, from non-profits, schools, clubs, groups or friends, and anyone who wants to see a cleaner community, to put together a team.
Completed before and after photos must be submitted to Saunders by July 6.
Ideally, Saunders would like to see at least five teams participate.
Last year, two teams made it all the way to the finish line with a cleaned up example. Decatur County Meals on Wheels’ Director Diana Robbins explained.
“Friends of mine and some of our drivers wanted to participate last year. We painted over some graffiti and brought some life back to a little park in Letts that was just unhappy.” said Robbins. “And the best part was not the contest money we raised, but the comments and love we felt from the people who lived around that park.”
Neighbors of the Letts playground were encouraged and delighted to see their little area getting a face-lift.
“This little lady who lived beside our park came over and personally thanked us for making her park happy again,” she said. “And so my team was just proud of themselves that they helped the park, and that they made the people who lived around the park proud of their area again.”
Entry forms can be found at www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com, by calling 812-663-0960, or sending an email to solidwaste@decatur.in.gov.
Saunders can be contacted at 812-663-0960 with questions, to register a team, or to make a donation for the prizes.
