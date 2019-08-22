DECATUR, ILL. — If it’s bigger, better, faster, newer, you’ll find it at the 66th annual Farm Progress Show when gates open Aug. 27 in Decatur, Ill.
“Progress is in our name and that’s what growers can expect to see when they come to the Farm Progress Show,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress Show Director. “For Farm Progress Show exhibitors, this is the place to launch the equipment and products they’ve been developing for years. This is where growers can see the most-advanced technology and engineering the ag world has to offer, and they can see it all in one venue.”
Opening on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and running through Thursday, Aug. 29, the event draws the Ag world’s top — equipment manufacturers, crop input companies and service providers who have planned for this event for the past year. Exhibitors bring their product engineers, designers and techs , along with customer service staff to answer any questions growers might have about integrating new technology into their operations.
“Each year, as soon as the Farm Progress Show is over, exhibitors are already planning what they want to bring next year,” Jungmann says. “Having a venue like this, where they can talk with growers one-on-one, helps our exhibitors hear what growers want and are determined to return next year with their best work.”
Whether you’re considering your next move in conservation tillage, concerned about compaction or wondering how you can convert some of your acres to alternative crops, such as hemp, there are experts on-hand at Farm Progress Show to talk with you about the latest thinking and the technological innovations that can make a difference in your operation.
The Farm Progress Show also provides an unparalleled learning opportunity for producers to hear from experts about the latest developments in marketing, management and production with seminars presented daily. This includes a daily market price outlook session presented by Farm Futures Sr. Market Analyst, Bryce Knorr.
Entertainment
Farm Progress Show is a great opportunity for farmers to take a break from the everyday routine and tough challenges of 2019. Here are just a few of the relaxation highlights:
Easton Corbin, performs live on the ADM Stage in the Hospitality Bldg., Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Peterson Farm Brothers perform live on the ADM Stage in the Hospitality Bldg., Wednesday, Aug. 28
Movie premier and country music song debut, Silo, the feature film, premiers at #FPS19.
Horse training is always an amazing show.
Jericho Woods performs in Farm Credit tent.
NASCAR Drivers, Clint Bowyer, #14 Dekalb Ford, is at their exhibits Tuesday; and meet Alex Bowman, #88, at Nationwide and Chevy, Wednesday.
Syngenta Square beer garden is a great place to take a break at the show.The Noon Show hosted by Max Armstrong on the ADM Stage in the Hospitality Bldg all show days.
No matter the reason for visiting the show, farmers will get many innovative ideas and inspiration from exhibitors, learning sessions and other producers at the show.
Get the Scoop
Sign up for text alerts about show happenings by texting FPS19 to 20505 and by downloading the Farm Progress Show 2019 app from iTunes or Google Play.
Plan to Attend
For schedules, admission information, directions to the show site and more, visit www.farmprogressshow.com where you can map your visit and learn about special offer packages to spice up your show experience including a $5 ticket discount for online purchases, details on the Kubota ProPass and $100 off any Titan Tire Purchase made at the show.
About Farm Progress Show
Farm Progress Show, www.FarmProgressShow.com, is the nation’s largest outdoor farm event, with more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines, seed and crop protection products, and additional supplies and services. The annual event alternates between its Decatur, Ill. facility and its Boone, Iowa site. The 2019 event will be held Aug. 27-29 in Decatur. The event hosts farmers and producers from nearly every U.S. state and more than 45 countries.
About Farm Progress
As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress (https://marketing.farmprogress.com) is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation’s most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves nearly 80 percent of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85 percent of the nation’s annual agricultural gross domestic product.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.