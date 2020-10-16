RUSH COUNTY - Big Flatrock Christian Church in Rush County will be observing its annual Homecoming/Knowles Shaw Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 during the regular services.
They will be paying honor to the Rev. Knowles Shaw, known as "The Singing Evangelist" and writer of over 100 hymns, the best known being "Bringing in the Sheaves." Shaw got his start at the church, preaching his first sermon there in October 1856. He went to national fame, holding protracted meetings in at least 14 different states, being credit for bringing over 20,000 souls to Christ.
Sunday will also mark the first official Sunday for the new pastor, Mitchell A. Beard, a Wabash College graduate, currently continuing his education at Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) pursing a Masters in Divinity.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no pitch-in dinner, and the wearing of masks and social distancing will be requested.
