GREENSBURG – Tri Kappa’s 102nd annual Fourth of July Parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday. Vintage vehicles, local businesses, parade royalty including Miss Bicentennial and Miss Decatur County, tractors, cheerleaders, musicians, Uncle Sam himself, children of all ages and local educators walked in the patriotic event.
Tri Kappa asked area teachers and former educators to participate as Grand Marshals in this year’s parade. Dozens answered that call by participating in the parade or riding on a well-decorated float.
According to event organizer Ashley Stier, the tradition of a Fourth of July parade in downtown Greensburg was started in 1919 by Mrs. Guy Guthrie to give the children in her neighborhood something to do and keep them out of mischief.
The event was continued by Mrs. Guthrie’s Tri Kappa Sorority after Guthrie’s passing in 1942.
Unlike other parades throughout the year, organizers of the July 4 parade do not allow candy to be thrown in this parade because they want to encourage kids to participate in the parade itself rather than sit on the sidelines.
A hundred or more area children rode festively decorated bicycles or traveled in parent-powered Red Flyer wagons, waving tiny American flags and smiling at the crowd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.