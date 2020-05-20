GREENSBURG - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim: Greensburg's annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Greensburg American Legion Post 129 Commander Don Bultman and Judge Advocate Bill Smith issued a news release that states after careful consideration and with reluctance, the Greensburg American Legion Post is cancelling the traditional Memorial Day service in South Park Cemetery.
The release indicates several factors influenced the decision: the disproportionately high level of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Decatur County, the Greensburg American Legion Post's awareness of the risk because the Post has experienced the death of several of its members, the fact that almost all of those persons involved in the ceremony are over the age of 65 and many have pre-existing conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the virus.
On behalf of the Legion, Bultman and Smith are urging local families to visit the graves of family veterans and honor them with their own private memorial ceremony.
In March, the Decatur County Honor Guard and regular U.S. military had to curtail all of their customary veterans graveside ceremonies. According to the Bultman and Smith, the local Honor Guard hopes to resume those services, if possible, June 15 in keeping with Gov. Holcomb's fifth step in Indiana's Back On Track plan.
The Greensburg American Legion Post has been closed since March. It is hoped the local facility will re-open June 15.
The news release indicates these changes and plans are all in keeping with the wishes of the Post's Executive Committee.
Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
Many Americans have traditionally observed Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades.
