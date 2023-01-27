JENNINGS COUNTY – The 2023 Jennings County Gala “A Starry, Starry Night” will be held live and in-person at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 4.
“This year, we are celebrating our 25th year and are excited to bring the Gala back live after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid,” said Julie Davis, Events and Volunteer Services Manager. “We are looking forward to a successful event in a new location, at The Barn at Willow Lake. We are hoping to have a sold out event, so get your tickets soon!”
Tickets are $60 each or $450 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance of the Gala and will not be sold at the door.
This year’s Gala features dinner catered by First Class Catering, a cash bar by Las Chalupas, both a silent and live auction led by Tom Lawson, crowning of the 25th Jennings County Our Hospice Gala Queen, and music provided by Jeff and Bryce Downs.
This is Our Hospice’s largest fundraiser in North Vernon and proceeds support the patients and families cared for by the Jennings County staff.
There are multiple ways to support the organization this year:
1. Jennings County High School students and Gala Queen Contestants, Madison Brooks, Makenzey Carr, Sophia Curry, Taylor Easton, Breanne Galyen, Emily Hall, Anna Hyden, Alivia Lockhard, Stella Millspaugh and Hannah Shepherd are currently raising funds in the community. The individual who raises the most funds will be crowned Gala Queen, live during the event. Show your support and vote for queen contestants by voting with your donation at https://care.ourhospice.org/queen/
2. Bid on auction items even if you can’t attend the Gala in person. Register as a bidder and begin viewing auction items at 8 a.m. Thursday, February 2, by texting OHSCI to 71760. Bidding on silent auction opens at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 4, and closes at 9 p.m. There will also be a live auction held at the Gala event.
Some of the items available are:
• $800 gift card to be used on rental at the Secret Hideaway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee;
• Four Cincinnati Reds dugout box seats and gift bag delivery by mascot during the game;
• One-night stay and breakfast for two at the West Bayden Springs Hotel in French Lick, Indiana;
• Three day and two night stay at Ceraland Park camp site. Includes park entry and day passes for four;
• Two general admission passes and one parking pass for the Indianapolis Zoo; and,
• Five-night stay at Wyndham’s Ocean Walk Daytona Beach Resort, one-bedroom ocean front condo.
3. Donations are also being accepted online at https://care.ourhospice.org/gala/
4. Purchase tickets by stopping by the Our Hospice North Vernon office at 753 N. State Street, or online at https://care.ourhospice.org/queen/tickets/
“I’m excited to celebrate my first Our Hospice Jennings County Gala, a community tradition for 25 Years,” said Our Hospice President Steph Cain. “I’m inspired by these young women and the Gala’s support to the North Vernon community. We are making a real difference together.”
More information about the 2023 Gala can be found at https://care.ourhospice.org/gala/ and on Facebook and Instagram pages @Our Hospice.
Questions should be directed to Julie at 812-371-7973 or jdavis3@crh.org.
