GREENSBURG - Hickory Creek at Greensburg conducted their annual pie deliveries this week. Residents were loaded into the facility bus along with staff and carts of handmade and crafted pies.
Hickory Creek baked and boxed up over 446 pies. These pies were individually crafted and created for our community.
Several locations were picked to receive these handmade pies!
These locations were selected because of how helpful they are to our facility. The locations included the fire and police stations, Our Hospice, Decatur County Community Foundation, Tree City Medical and Wellness Clinic, Dr. Chandler’s office, Dr. Wagner’s office, Dr. Boersma’s office, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Fresenius Dialysis Center, Greensburg Veterinary Clinic, Switzerland County EMS services, Franklin County EMS services, Skybird Manor, and Grace Lutheran.
These individual locations have touched the hearts of the staff and especially the residents at Hickory Creek at Greensburg.
Our facility cannot thank these locations enough for all they do for us.
Our next delivery consisted of delivering pies to senior living facilities in Greensburg. These facilities help provide the elderly and disabled residents in our community a place to live.
Our final delivery consisted of the donation of 880.6 pounds of non-perishable food items to The Bread of Life.
We held a friendly competition between our staff to see which team could collect the most food items. Team No. 1 collected 510.6 pounds and Team No. 2 collected 370.2 pounds of food. Residents’ family members also contributed to our food collection.
We thank The Bread of Life for all they do for our community. The donations can help ensure that no person will go without food this holiday season.
We our very appreciative to all the volunteers who volunteer their time away from home to help those in need.
Again, thank you for helping neighbors, and a huge thank you and happy holidays from all of us at Hickory Creek at Greensburg!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.