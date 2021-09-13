OLDENBURG - The Oldenburg Holy Family Church celebrated their Sorrowful Mother Procession following Sunday's 10 a.m. Mass.
Each year on the Sunday closest to the Feast of the Sorrowful Mother, which is celebrated every September 15, the parishioners of the Holy Family Church go on a pilgrimage to the Shrine of the Sorrowful Mother.
The shrine is located about a mile outside of Oldenburg town limits and contains a statue of Mary, the Sorrowful Mother. The statue is actually a plaster replica of the original black walnut statue that was brought to Oldenburg from Alsace by Siegfried Koehler. The original is protected inside the Holy Family Church.
Koehler’s family saved the statue from a church threatened with pillage during the French Revolution. During the ship’s voyage to America, rough weather was said to threaten the crew’s safety and Koehler vowed to build a shrine in America to protect the statue of the Sorrowful Mother if he arrived safely.
The brick shrine was built in May of 1871 and blessed by Franciscan Father Bonaventure Hammer. Since then, the shrine has become a regular place of pilgrimage for local parishioners.
Approximately 40 people attended this year’s Sorrowful Mother Procession, led by Father Carl Langenderfer.
Oldenburg police maintained traffic during the procession and a bus followed to offer transportation if necessary.
