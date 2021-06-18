GREENSBURG - This year's Decatur County United Fund Strawberry Festival was a huge success. The organization is $12,210 closer to their campaign goal as a result of the effort.
A total of 1,247 pre-orders were made and delivered throughout the morning and early afternoon of June 11. Several hundred more strawberry shortcake desserts were served to those who took advantage of the drive-up service available at a large tent set up on the south side of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Joane Cunningham, DCUF Executive Director, said, “This event would not be possible without the continued support and generosity of KB Specialty Foods, which donates the strawberries, shortcakes and whipped topping for the festival. Our thanks also go out to the First Presbyterian Church for their great facility, Stone’s Farm Service for use of the Kubota to transport supplies, the Decatur County Commissioners for allowing us to use the courthouse lawn, and Ellis Events for the red and white tent to help keep everyone cool during the long day.”
Cunningham also noted that the Strawberry Festival wouldn't be possible without the help of many volunteers.
More than 100 individuals volunteered throughout the day. The South Decatur Peer Helpers helped assemble the many pre-orders. Decatur County Family YMCA staff members manned the drive-up lane on the square while First Financial employees served shortcakes at the tent. Twenty-two Homemakers from Purdue Extension-Decatur County cut berries starting at 7 a.m. Delta Faucet employees helped cut berries and also aided with deliveries. And, the Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors and staff worked throughout the day to make this year's event a success.
"The Decatur County United Fund is very appreciative of everyone’s help and for their continued support," Cunningham said. "The dollars will support 15 non-profits providing valuable programs and services to residents of Decatur County."
