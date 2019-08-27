GREENSBURG - The popular Decatur County Memorial Hospital Foundation fundraiser with the tongue-in-cheek name of Tee-Off for Ta-Ta's is fast approaching.
The annual event, held at North Branch Golf Course near Greensburg, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 13 this year, and the deadline for team entries is Sept. 9.
Having absolutely nothing to do with the sport of golfing, teams are invited to get into the "swing" of things by designing catchy names and matching costumes, all to raise awareness of breast cancer and build the hospital's "Pink Fund," which provides funding for breast cancer mammography tests for those would can't otherwise afford them.
Originally to supplement the loss of the Susan G. Komen Foundations' support of the DCMH Pink Fund, Tee-off for Ta-Ta's has taken on a life of its own, helping breast cancer survivors, their friends and families find a way to bond together.
"It's really goofy golf, but since it's not golf but it is held at a golf course, it's really goofy games," said hospital fund coordinator Vicki Rudolf. "It's just fun group games for which everyone comes dressed in various shades of pink with funny team names!
The afternoon of cocktails, walking the "Pink Carpet," appetizers and general good fellowship kicks off the games.
PVC pipes with giant pink flags posted throughout the golf-course point teams to their next station and explain the current challenge. Each team traverses the course, mastering (or failing) challenges like balancing different sized cups of pink water on wooden boards balanced on the shoulders of golf cart drivers.
Candy, chocolate, cheese crackers, a special fruit salsa, even unique cookies by local chef Julia Hunter are also popular with participants.
The evening finishes with nachos, a sparkler ceremony awards and photo-ops.
"We usually raise anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000. Tickets are $70 individually or $280 per team, but they get so much in return, not to mention just a really fun time," said Rudolf.
More information and registration for the event can be found at www.dcmh.net/foundation/hospital-foundation-fundraising-events/hospital-foundation-tee-off-fore-ta-tas/, or registry is possible by calling 812-663-1127.
