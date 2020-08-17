GREENSBURG - Taking advantage of a perfect day to be outdoors on Saturday, nearly 150 bicyclists from throughout Indiana and neighboring states participated in the 2020 YMCA Rolling Tour.
Following carefully marked routes of 16, 67, 330 and 100 (Century) miles each, and stopping back through the Greensburg Square for lunch and refreshments, were bicyclists of all shapes, sizes and ages, taking advantage of social distancing while sharing healthy exercise.
This year's event was the 12th anniversary of the ride, and it proved especially meaningful as an escape from the strains of life during a pandemic.
"We've ridden together for more than 30 years," said Indianapolis residents and friends Deb Brown and Peggy Lucas. This was their first time participating in the Rolling Tour, and the bicycling partners were very complimentary about the experience.
"We had a great ride. It's a nice rolling countryside with a few hills that are not hard to ride and we enjoyed it very much," said Lucas.
Noting that she had not been to Greensburg since her childhood, Lucas was especially thankful for the day, not only as an opportunity to revisit a memory from her childhood but because "everything else within a decent distance from here has been cancelled this year because of the pandemic," she said.
Having met more than 30 years ago in church, the ladies have enjoyed spending their retirement riding their bikes.
"We met because her husband was my pastor," said Lucas.
"We were just lucky to find a friend with the same interests," said Brown.
Last year, the friends did the Bon Ton Roulet in western New York, and the year before that they rode the "Katie Trail" in Missouri.
Addy Palmer and her mother, Katy, were accompanied by Perrin Slowey, all from Carmel, and they said the ride was great.
"It has both flat areas as well as some fun hills. It was like a roller coaster!" said Clay Middle School sixth-grader Addy, who said the trek was "cool!"
Greg Lutz from Indianapolis has been riding since he was a little kid and participated in the Rolling Tour in 2019. Working at the IU Med Center in the Medical Library, he was a little more at peace with current health affairs.
"It's definitely a change from normal life, but I think following the guidelines (social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing) is actually pretty simple. I know many would have issues with that, but I think they just need to get over it and think of other people. If a mask helps someone else, then I'm happy to wear it." he said.
Event organizer Deena Hamer said, "This has been the turnout of the year! Our numbers were 202 this year, which was down last year because of the weather, but the most we've ever had was 266. We did well considering there are no other rides in the area."
Hamer was pleased the volunteers all were eager to participate safely, wearing their masks and socially distancing.
"We've had pretty good luck keeping everything clean. We're even fogging the porta-potty," she said, laughing.
Hamer said she had received many thanks from bicyclers for continuing with the event, despite the pandemic.
Hamer spends almost seven months every year preparing for the ride. Advertising, applying for grants, organizing volunteers and putting the pieces together, preparing for the Rolling Tour takes a lot of attention for a better part of her year. but it's something Hamer is very passionate about.
"I guarantee that all these people here today," she said, pointing to her lunch-crowd bicyclists, "I guarantee they'll all be back next year."
