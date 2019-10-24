GREENSBURG — Tri-Kappa Sorority will be hosting their 12th Annual Basket and Bag Bingo fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Greensburg Elementary School.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and games will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 each from any Tri-Kappa member or at the door on the day of the event.
One of the more active chapters of the nationally recognized sorority, Greensburg Tri-Kappa stays busy year round, generating money for the scholarships and grants they award to the three schools, Greensburg Community High School, North Decatur High School, and South Decatur High School, and the grants they present to worthy local charities
And this event?
“I just think it’s so fun, and we rarely have empty seats,” said event Chairperson Jessica Hunter.
Anyone who’s ever attended such an occasion knows the furious, hilarious “bedlam” a fundraiser can be, but that’s what adds to the charm and humor.
“My favorite part is calling Bingo. Some want you to go faster, and some want you to slow down – it’s just crazy fun,” Hunter explained.
Admission tickets are on sale now. All ticket holders are placed in drawings for 15 door prizes. Each ticket holder will receive a packet including 15 sheets with 3 Bingo games on each sheet and may purchase extra packets for $5 each.
Bingo players will compete for coveted 15 Vera Bradley handbags or Longaberger baskets, each filled with valuable treats donated by generous local business owners and friends.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a drawing for a “Money Tree” that members can pay to enter. Pizza, cookies and drinks will be available for purchase with light snacks complementary on each table.
Questions should be referred to event Chairperson Jessica Hunter at 812-614-4001.
