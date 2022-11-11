Annual Turkey Dinner is here

BATESVILLE — All are welcome at the United Methodist Church’s annual drive-thru turkey dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 106 S. Park Avenue in Batesville.
Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early because they hope to sell out.
The cost is $15 per meal and the money will be collected in the drive-thru line.
Park Avenue will be closed at South Street so the public is urged to avoid Park Avenue. Signs are posted to direct attendees to Eastern Avenue and then to South Street.
Attendees will remain in their vehicle and church members will collect the meal costs and deliver the meals to each person’s car.
This is the 59th annual turkey dinner for the Batesville United Methodist Church. Each meal includes turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie. Meals are served in carry-out containers.
For more information, call 812-934-3137.
