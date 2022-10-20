BATESVILLE — Southeastern Indiana residents are being encouraged to “join the flock” by participating in the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Walk/Run scheduled for Thursday, November 24. The event, affectionately referred to as the Turkey Trot, also features a 10K run for more serious athletes.
“The annual Turkey Trot is one of our favorite community events to offer southeastern Indiana,” Southeastern Indiana YMCA Wellness Director Jordan Edwards said. “Entire families and participants of all ages, many from out of town visiting family, gather to share in the spirit of the holiday season and kick off their Thanksgiving celebrations in a healthy way.”
Pre-registration is underway at www.siymca.org, just click on the “Register for Programs” option. Those registered by November 7 will receive a free T-shirt.
Same-day registration begins at 7:15 a.m. with the walk/run getting underway at 8 a.m.
The outing is sponsored by the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, and this year features a new route.
“We’re excited to offer participants a fresh experience this year,” Edwards said. “We have a new route that will utilize Batesville’s recently completed walking trail. The entire event, including same day registrations, will begin and end at Liberty Park. Early registrations can be made through our website or by visiting the Y Welcome Center.”
The cost is $25 per participant for both the 5K and 10K options; children 9 and under may participate free of charge.
Proceeds from the annual event will be put to good use.
“Proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit our Annual Campaign initiatives including our Y’s free Safety Around Water program, free sixth-grade memberships, scholarships for youth to attend our YMCA Learning Center, and to participate in other Y youth programs,” Edwards said. “Campaign funds also provide financial assistance so that adults and families receive the support and resources they need to become and stay healthy. We hope to see all the Daily News readers out there!”
Sponsors include Wood-Mizer, Izzy’s at Hillcrest, FCN Bank, CIVISTA and Allstate-Mary Huntington.
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
For more information about the Turkey Trot, membership at the Y, or any of the programs offered to both youth and adults, visit the Y’s previously mentioned web site or call 812-934-6006.
