BATESVILLE — The annual Southeast Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which started at Libery Park, took place Saturday.
With a total of 25 teams, there were 151 individuals involved with the walk.
The $36,000 fundraising goal was exceeded by 17% for a total of $42,212.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease, according to their registration page. They say that like flowers, their participants don’t stop when something’s in their way; they keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
Alzheimer’s Association Development Manager Megan Roberson acted as the point of contact for the event. She said these walks are held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Organizers also hosted a Walk from Home event so people could participate from their own neighborhood. Those walking from home were able to connect and engage with the day’s event through a mobile app.
The Alzheimer’s Association took special care to focus on the health and safety of attendees. Contactless registration, physical distancing and hand sanitizing stations were all a part of this effort. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, all walk attendees were asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks were available on-site.
