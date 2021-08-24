CARTHAGE – Terri Gorman has recently opened Be Still and Heal Wellness in Carthage. She offers a holistic, integrative approach to improved health. If you are not familiar with the holistic approach to improved health and treatments for various issues, I will try to simplify the process for you.
Craniosacral therapy (CST) is a gentle hands-on treatment that may provide relief from a variety of symptoms including headaches, neck pain and side effects of cancer treatment among many others. CST uses a light touch to examine membranes and movement of fluids in and around the central nervous system.
Using a soft touch practitioners release restrictions in the soft tissues that surround the central nervous system. The therapist will place his or her hands on the body, often beginning at the head, and feel for the subtle movement of that cerebral spinal fluid.
This is where you, as the patient, have to trust in the therapist’s intuition and ability to get quiet enough to feel the pulse and state of your body. CST is increasingly used as a preventive health measure for its ability to bolster resistance to disease, and it’s effective for a wide range of medical problems associated with pain and dysfunction.
While there’s no guarantee that it will work for everyone who tries it, there’s evidence that CST can help common ailments such as anxiety, depression, headaches, neck pain, back pain and even symptoms of colic or discomfort in infants and babies.
Other areas that can be addressed with CST include: concussion and traumatic brain injury, migraines, headaches,chronic neck and back pain, Autism, stress and tension related disorders,motor-coordination impairments,infant and childhood disorders, brain and spinal cord injuries,Chronic Fatigue,Fibromyalgia, TMJ Syndrome,Scoliosis, CNS Disorders, learning disabilities, ADD/ADHD,PTSD, and orthopedic problems. Gorman is trained and certified in a wide variety of therapies.
Here’s Gorman’s story in her own words.
“I have reached a long term goal that I set for myself 28 years ago in the beginning of what has been a thoroughly rewarding occupational therapy career. Be Still and Heal Wellness was established in 2016, after my career had led me into the holistic manual therapy techniques to complement the traditional types of OT services I provided. I had begun my journey by taking the first class in CranioSacral Therapy in 2011, offered and taught by the Upledger Institute International, founded by John E. Upledger in 1985, and which now educates and trains worldwide, as well as offering comprehensive and intensive therapy programs around the world. I took that first class with the intention of just taking a class to ‘see what it was about.’ Ha!
I began using what I learned, and Wow!! The results were amazing and sometimes even miraculous—no matter the age, species, issues, abilities and disabilities—the outcomes were positive! Now, some 30+ specific trainings, facilitating and participating in comprehensive therapy programs for Alzheimer’s/Dementia, intensive therapy programs for general populations, and a manual therapy career that led me to also seek other trainings in Lymphatics and Energy Medicine, Chinese Medicine and Heart Centered Therapy, myofascial release and more---my goals to follow my passion to educate and empower others for his/her highest good are realized each and every day. Throughout the years, my clients have educated and facilitated my learning and my journey as much or more as all of my classroom education. I am grateful for my clients trust, and beliefs in the self-correcting capabilities of the body, mind and spirit.
I am honored to provide services by appointment at my new location in a clinic building constructed by my husband on our property in rural Rush County, Indiana (located about 7.5 miles north of Rushville) with easy access from S.R. 3. I am an approved Medicare participating provider (ask for details), and also offer treatment for private pay, HSA/FSA accounts, and I use all tips for a “scholarship fund” so that anyone who needs or wants treatment is given treatment. Post-Covid clients are offered major discounts to improve health through holistic treatments.
Beginning in the fall, 2021, I will also begin to offer Free educational classes to the public on a variety of wellness topics, such as joint flexibility of the body, falls prevention, optimal flow of energy thru the body, nutrition thru herbs and other supplements—just to name a few ideas I have planned, and I am always open to the public’s requests. My Long Term Goal, set in the beginning of my OT education three decades ago has been met…..and exceeds expectations.”
