RUSHVILLE - Another week gone by at Rushville Consolidated High School means another round of honors to students through the Lion’s SHARE program.
Here are the latest winners.
- Max Disney was nominated by Mrs. Wainwright. Mrs. Wainwright was so proud and impressed when Max went out of his way to help a fellow classmate get caught up on some assignments.
- Brittney Mahan was nominated by Mr. Orme. Mr. Orme said when he thinks of Brittney, he thinks of the famous quote, "Don't wait for people to be friendly, show them how!" Brittney models how to be friendly to others.
- Olivia Smith was nominated by Mrs. Kemple. Mrs. Kemple said that Olivia is a dedicated and persistent student. Recently, Olivia showed her persistence when she retook a quiz. She took the time to study, dedicated herself to improving, and boom, she improved dramatically.
- Jordan Davis was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said that Jordan takes great care and makes great effort. She also noted that Jordan recognizes when his peers need help. His compassion and kindness rock.
- Audrey Gulley was nominated by Profe Rosario. Profe said that Audrey is committed to excellence in Scholarship. Audrey emails Profe questions, seeks deeper understanding, and comes to class prepared and ready to work.
- Bryce Berkemeier was also nominated by Profe Rosario. First of all, have you seen this guy on the mound. Bryce is a hard working and dedicated baseball player. Also, Profe says that his work ethic in the classroom is also phenomenal. Bryce is also described as helpful to his peers and respectful to his teachers. Bryce always gives his best.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.