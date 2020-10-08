GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals met Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the Decatur County Courthouse.

There were two items of business on the BZA agenda; both were approved.

Ronnie Spencer was granted a variance from the required setback to construct a building on property currently owned by Christeen Spencer at 7332 S. CR 320 W., Greensburg.

The Town of St. Paul, represented by Mike Miller, was granted a special exception to build a fire station on property currently owned by the town at 216 N. County Line Road.

The Decatur County Area Plan Commission also met Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the courthouse.

The APC entertained five items of business.

Danial McLean II was granted a rezone of 3.2 acres from A-1 to B-2 for construction of self-storage units on property he owns at 4068 N. CR 880 E.

CARTRIMIC/Adrian Scripture was granted a rezone of 12.7 acres from I-1 to B-2 to operate an events center on property he owns at 4858 E. Ind. 46.

Beth and Greg Roy were granted a rezone of 2.99 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a detached dwelling on property they own just east of 2468 S. CR 60 SW.

Erwin Schroder was granted a rezone of 2.99 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a detached dwelling on property currently owned by Courtney Speer at 6387 N. CR 700 E.

And, Sarah Green's request to modify the “Green Acres Minor Subdivision” and vacate Lots 1 and 2 was granted. This property is owned by Shawn and Sarah Green and is located at 2887 S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

Both meetings are open to the public.

