GREENSBURG — Both the Decatur County Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning appeals are scheduled to meet Wednesday evening.
Among items expected to be discussed and acted on are a special exception that would allow for expansion of the county’s landfill and a change in the ordinance governing minimum setbacks for confined feeding operations.
Both meeting will take place in the EMA meeting room at 315 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg and will be available virtually for those who have concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The BZA meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The only item of business listed on the agenda is a special exception request from Mark Fixmer of BEX Farms, who is seeking an exception in an I-2 zoning classification to operate a landfill on approximately 48.4 acres. This request falls under Decatur County Ordinance #1220(n).
The property is currently owned by the petitioners and is located at 2280 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg, in Washington Township.
The APC meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
APC members are expected to consider three subdivision requests as well as an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance that would change minimum required setbacks from a confined animal feeding operation.
According to Decatur County Area Plan Director Krista Duvall, the ordinance currently requires a minimum setback of 650 feet from a CAFO to the nearest dwelling. The proposed amendment would change that to 400 feet from the nearest property line.
Duvall said the amendment was requested by the Decatur County Commissioners, and that the idea of changing setbacks as they related to CAFOs has been discussed for at least a year.
If the APC passes the amended ordinance, the matter will be forwarded to the commissioners for their consideration.
The APC will also consider a request from Steve Snyder who is looking to subdivide approximately 28 acres from approximately 40.26 acres and rezone approximately 2.99 acres of the 28 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a single family detached dwelling. The property is owned by Kevin and Angela Weber and is located just west of 2038 E. CR 150 S., Greensburg, in Washington Township.
The commission will also consider a request from Walter Eicher who wants to subdivide approximately 4 acres from approximately 10.35 acres and rezone approximately 2.99 of the 4 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a single family detached dwelling. The property is owned by Wendell Thackery and is located just north of 7624 N. CR 225 E., Greensburg, in Clinton Township.
The other request on the agenda is from Kelsey and Eric Amberger who are seeking to subdivide approximately 5 acres from approximately 15 acres and rezone approximately 2.99 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a single family detached dwelling. The property is owned by Thomas and Linda Amberger and is located just east of 7835 W. CR 200 N., Greensburg, in Clay Township.
Both meetings are open to the public and will adhere to pandemic protocol including limiting the number of people in attendance to 25 or less at a time and maintaining a minimum of six feet separation from others in attendance.
To join the meeting electronically, it is suggested interested parties begin the ZOOM process at 6:15 p.m. by visiting https://zoom.us/j/99762604183.
Meeting ID: 997 6260 4183.
