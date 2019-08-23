GREENSBURG — “Appeals on Wheels” made a stop at Greensburg Community High School Friday, bringing with it an actual live courtroom hearing to the Goddard Auditorium for the benefit of GCHS government and history students.
“It gives students the opportunity to see a real live appellate court case with real judges, and how it functions,” said history teacher Gary Bailey.
Arranged in conjunction with Greensburg Schools Administration, GCHS history and government teaching staff, and Honorable Judge Matthew Bailey, students were allowed to witness the actual goings-on of a real courtroom in the comfort of their own school auditorium.
“The Indiana Appellate Court is actually conducting real business here in our auditorium,” said Bailey. “They’re hearing a case in appeal from Madison county, and it gives our students an opportunity to see how our court appellate system works.”
Appeals on Wheels is a service of the Indiana government that presents days like this in different counties weekly. The program first came to Greensburg six years ago, and was at North Decatur High School last year.
“This is actually a bonafide court of law going on right now. They won’t make a decision today, but they are actually hearing appeals from both sides of a case in Madison county. They’ll go back to Indianapolis, and then in a few weeks they’ll meet in council and debate the issue and then make a decision,” Bailey said. “Two out of three have to vote one way or the other for the decision to pass. They’ll let us know about the decision then.”
“The legal system has the ability to share with the community and the practicing attorneys at the local level how the system works on down the road, the parts we don’t usually get to see,” said Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter. “It gives people more faith in the civil and criminal justice systems and insures that all of us have confidence and understand how our system works. The judges in Decatur County have worked very hard to bring this to our community and we want to support them in that effort.”
Appeals on Wheels has existed since 2001, but not in every school in every system.
“There’s nothing quite like actually seeing the court in action to generate understanding and respect for how the system works,” Harter finished.
