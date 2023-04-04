DEARBORN COUNTY - The Court of Appeals of Indiana's civics education outreach program, Appeals on Wheels, is scheduled to visit East Central High School at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
A panel of judges will hear live, in-person arguments in the case of Daniel Criswell v. Indiana State Police.
The event is open to the public and the audience will have a chance to ask the judges questions about the judiciary following the argument; however, they are unable to speak about the specific case.
Judges for this event are Mark L. Bailey, Leanna K. Weissmann and Peter R. Foley.
The Court of Appeals of Indiana is the second highest court in the state, hearing appeals from Indiana's trial courts and some state agencies.
The 15 judges of the Court issue over 2,000 opinions per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.