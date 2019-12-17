STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2020 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
“While students learn about state government in school, the Senate Page Program provides students with the ability to pair knowledge gained in the classroom with real-world experiences,” Perfect said. “I strongly encourage local students to consider this unique opportunity.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
